N.S. announces $22 million for 373 new affordable housing units in Dartmouth
Nova Scotia has announced nearly $22 million in funding for Clayton Developments to create more than 370 affordable housing units in Dartmouth, N.S.
The new units will be energy-efficient townhouses, fourplexes and multi-unit buildings, located in the Southdale-Mount Hope area.
The province says the $21.8 million will help create 373 affordable units, included as part of a larger development of 875 homes, townhouses and apartments.
The project is part of a $35-million commitment from the Nova Scotia government to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province.
Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the first affordable housing units becoming available about a year later.
Rents for the new affordable housing units in the Mount Hope development will range from 60 to 80 per cent of average market rents.
The province says rent amounts will be finalized just before construction begins and units must be kept affordable for 20 years.
"Today, we're taking real action to provide more Nova Scotians with a safe, comfortable and affordable place to call home," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr. "This project is a great example of how we can work with our partners, both in the private and non-profit sectors, to address the housing crisis in Nova Scotia."
Based on current Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data on average market rent in the area, rent could be as low as $605 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, or $788 a month for a two-bedroom unit.
Nova Scotians who need more support can also apply for a rent supplement, averaging at $350 a month. The provincial government says it provides over 4,700 rent supplements every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent.
"We need housing options for all who want to live in our municipality. That includes those who are homeless as well as those who struggle to find affordable options," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "Working with governmental and non-governmental partners is crucial to increasing affordable housing."
A rendering of the Southdale-Mount Hope area housing project plan can be found on the province's website.
Mount Hope is one of the nine areas designated as special planning sites for development. On Friday, the provincial government announced the development of 22,600 new residential units at the sites to address a housing shortage in the Halifax area.
The province estimates the current housing deficit in the Halifax region to be at least 17,000 units and growing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BREAKING | Liberals launch negotiations to buy F-35 fighter jets
The Liberal government is entering into final negotiations on purchasing the F-35 fighter jet. Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi and Defence Minister Anita Anand are announcing the decision at a news conference this afternoon.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
Hopes high for 'change of heart' by Pope Francis after meetings with Indigenous delegates
Indigenous delegates on Monday held the first of a series of planned meetings with Pope Francis, to discuss reconciliation with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities in Canada.
Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbed radioactive dust in Chornobyl's 'Red Forest', workers say
Russian soldiers who seized the site of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster drove their armored vehicles without radiation protection through a highly toxic zone called the 'Red Forest,' kicking up clouds of radioactive dust, workers at the site said.
Transport Canada lays 12 more fines against passengers on Sunwing flight to Mexico
Transport Canada has laid an additional 12 fines against passengers of the Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
'Absolutely tragic': Three children, two adults dead after house fire in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton, Ont. early on Monday morning.
-
Toronto high school temporarily in lockdown after teenage boy shot
A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after he was shot near a high school in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, prompting the school to go into lockdown.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta government to again call on feds to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta is resuming calls for Ottawa to scrap its planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
-
Students call for Sir John A. MacDonald School in northwest Calgary to be renamed
An art event was held Sunday by students calling for Sir John A. MacDonald School in northwest Calgary to be renamed.
-
'What a time to be alive': Calgarians cheer as Canada qualifies for World Cup
Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is optimistic this era of Canadian soccer will not just be a blip in the history books.
Montreal
-
Oscars a 'dream' come true for Montreal production designer who wins for 'Dune'
Canadians took home Oscars for best production design and short documentary film at a revamped Academy Awards ceremony Sunday that triumphant 'Dune' artist Patrice Vermette called 'a dream' come true.
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Transport Canada lays 12 more fines against passengers on Sunwing flight to Mexico
Transport Canada has laid an additional 12 fines against passengers of the Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta government to again call on feds to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta is resuming calls for Ottawa to scrap its planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
-
Alberta border blockade cases delayed: Lawyers waiting for RCMP evidence
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta are to return to court next month once lawyers have received more information.
-
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in the Cochrane area
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile mishap that occurred March 26.
-
Six injured in Timmins Airport Road crash: police
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday following a serious crash that has injured six.
London
-
Sault police find first-degree murder suspect during drug investigation
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say one of the suspects they arrested during a drug trafficking investigation is wanted for first-degree murder in southern Ontario.
-
27 patients being treated for COVID at LHSC, 195 hospital workers positive for the virus
The number of staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who have tested positive for COVID-19 has dipped.
-
Energy usage app spreading across Ontario
Electricity customers across Ontario will soon know exactly how much electricity they use each hour, of each day.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg warns some properties may be at risk of river flooding
The City of Winnipeg is warning residents that some properties are at risk of river flooding after Manitoba downgraded its flood forecast last week.
-
Manitoba's provincial park camping reservations open next week
Manitoba is opening up bookings for its provincial park campgrounds, cabins, and group use areas next week.
-
'I am safe': Mother, two children arrive in Winnipeg after fleeing Ukraine
A mother and her two kids arrived in Winnipeg Sunday night after fleeing Ukraine; however, the woman’s husband had to stay behind.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
-
COVID-19 wastewater level at its highest since January wave
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater is at its highest level since the start of the year, when the first wave caused by the Omicron variant peaked.
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
-
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in murder of 'beloved caretaker' of Vancouver park, police say
A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 77-year-old Vancouver park caretaker late last year, police announced Monday.
-
Prime minister to visit B.C. First Nation amid investigation into potential burial sites at residential school
The prime minister will visit a B.C. First Nation amid an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
-
Exchange student sucker-punched, knocked unconscious in stranger assault: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a man was arrested after a teen was knocked unconscious in a random daytime assault over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.
-
Hopes high for 'change of heart' by Pope Francis after meetings with Indigenous delegates
Indigenous delegates on Monday held the first of a series of planned meetings with Pope Francis, to discuss reconciliation with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities in Canada.
-
International students to be trained as Sask. 'ambassadors' through new program
A new program has been launched to provide international students and students studying abroad with specialized training to become ambassadors of the province, the Government of Saskatchewan announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after stabbing near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
RCMP are investigating a fatal stabbing that killed a man in a rural area near Lake Cowichan, B.C., on Saturday.
-
Malahat highway flood repairs to begin this spring: B.C. government
Permanent repairs are set to begin this spring on a flood-damaged section on the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island.
-
Police dog, searchers find missing boy in Port Alberni, B.C.
A police service dog and his handler are being credited with finding a lost boy in Port Alberni, B.C., last week, alongside other searchers.