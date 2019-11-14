HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's going to spend $85 million on a dozen new school projects -- including a new high school in Bedford.

"I am pleased to announce 12 new projects in 11 communities across the province under the multi-year school capital plan," said Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill. "This is in addition to last year's $300 million commitment to support 13 projects on our five-year plan."

The new high school will be built in Bedford Ravines next to the previously announced pre-primary to Grade 8 school on Broad Street.

Five schools will get expanded skilled trades facilities and the province plans to buy and renovate a building for use as the adult high school in Windsor.

They fives schools that will get skilled-trades facilities are North Nova Education Centre in New Glasgow, Ecole Par-en-Bas, in Tusket, Liverpool Regional High School, East Antigonish Education Centre, and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre in Inverness.

The $85 million includes money to buy the Newbridge Academy property in Dartmouth for use as an Acadian high school.