N.S. announces orientation program for internationally-trained doctors
A new orientation program is coming to Nova Scotia to help welcome more than 100 internationally-trained doctors to the province.
The provincial government is spending $1.3 million on the project, called Welcome Collaborative, which it says will offer “support, mentorship and a sense of community.”
“We need more health-care providers, and we are working hard to welcome those who have trained outside Canada but want to make Nova Scotia their home,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release Tuesday. “This program will help internationally-trained doctors adjust to practising in Nova Scotia, which means they’ll be able to better support the patients who need them.”
A pilot session for the program was held in October with eight newly licensed doctors. The province says it will be evaluated to ensure it can be successful over time.
Over the next three years, the Welcome Collaborative is set to work with 140 doctors. The program will provide support before, or shortly after, the doctors arrive in Nova Scotia.
Developed by The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, the program will be delivered by physician leaders, Nova Scotia Health, Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and Doctors Nova Scotia.
“The Welcome Collaborative will support the successful integration of international physicians into medical practice in the province – into the profession and into their new communities. We know that this is key to retaining physicians,” said Dr. Gus Grant, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia CEO and registrar.
