N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms

Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.

The province made the announcement on Monday. It says the rooms are in addition to the previously announced 3,500 new and replacement rooms that are expected to open by 2027.

Nova Scotia Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, Barbara Adams, says the new rooms will reduce the pressure on hospitals and emergency rooms.

"We know the need for quality long-term care for seniors is growing and will continue to grow as our population ages," Adams said in a news release.

The province says seniors make up close to 22 per cent of Nova Scotia's population and that number is expected to grow to about 25 per cent by 2032.

"We're investing in communities across the province to make sure that Nova Scotians have the security they need as they age. These 5,700 new and replacement rooms will mean that seniors can live with dignity and enjoy high-quality care in comfortable surroundings,” Adams added.

All the new living spaces will reportedly be single rooms, each with a private washroom.

The province says it is contracting with several long-term care providers for the new facilities, and to replace existing ones.

Construction of the 2,200 rooms will take place in communities across the province over the next several years. It will start this fall with 336 rooms in the following three communities:

a new 144-room nursing home on Seton Road in Halifax, operated by Shannex

a new 144-room nursing home on Starboard Drive in Bedford, operated by Shannex

an additional 48 rooms at the new facility on Westwood Boulevard in Tantallon, operated by Gem Healthcare

As of Nov. 15, there were around 1,700 Nova Scotians waiting at home to be placed in long-term care, and more than 70 per cent of those people receive home care.

With files from The Canadian Press

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.