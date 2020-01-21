HALIFAX -- Three judges with the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal have reserved their decision on William Sandeson's appeal of his conviction for the murder of a fellow university student in 2015.

A two-day court hearing wrapped up Tuesday with a Crown lawyer insisting police and prosecutors acted properly during Sandeson's trial for the first-degree murder of Taylor Samson.

On Monday, lawyer Ian Smith argued Sandeson should be granted a new trial, partly because his defence team was allegedly "betrayed" by a private investigator they had hired.

Smith alleged that Bruce Webb turned out to be a "traitor" when he secretly told police about key aspects of the case.

Crown lawyer Jennifer MacLellan challenged that view, saying Webb's actions had little impact on the trial. However, Justice David Farrar said at one point he couldn't imagine how Webb's actions could be seen as anything but a breach of litigation privilege.

Sandeson was sentenced in July 2017 to life in prison for fatally shooting Samson during a drug deal in August 2015. Smith argued the verdict was unreasonable, and that police acted improperly during a lengthy interrogation and when they searched Sandeson's apartment without a warrant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.