N.S. artist makes history as youngest rapper to release full album in Canada

A young Nova Scotia rapper is making hip-hop history.

At just six-years-old, "Levon the Prince" has already accomplished something many never will.

The elementary school student just released his debut six-track album, "Future King."

Levon’s dad is J-Bru – an award-winning rapper with more than 20 years’ experience performing.

"My first album came out in late 2000, which was called 'Tell Me What You Like,'" said J-Bru. "A lot of people know I toured with Classified for 15 years as well, so I'm pretty known for that."

According to J-Bru, Levon has been interested in music since before he could talk.

"He's been in the studio with me since he was six-months-old. His eyes lit up every time we walked in that place," he said.

"He came to me a little over a year ago, and I was just making beats one day, and he said he wanted to do a song.”

And, that song turned into an album.

"Levon helped us with some lyrics, because some lingo we don't say as adults and things like that," said J-Bru.

"As I was sitting writing the songs with him, he would say, 'Well, this is what I would say.' So, he even got the writing credits on it."

Levon says the album was fun to make, but also a lot of work. He plans to buy toys with some of the money he makes off sales.

J-Bru says the six-year-old is the youngest rapper to release a full album in Canada.

"We contacted the Guinness World Record people and we haven't heard back yet, but we're hoping to hear back soon," said J-Bru.

Levon the Prince's album can be purchased online.