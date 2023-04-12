N.S. bishop to meet parishioners before deciding fate of historic Acadian churches

The inside of Eglise Sainte Marie in Church Point, N.S., is pictured. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV) The inside of Eglise Sainte Marie in Church Point, N.S., is pictured. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island