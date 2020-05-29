HALIFAX -- As Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in over two months, the province also announced it is increasing the social gathering limit and will allow campgrounds to reopen next week.

Ten people can now gather in a group, effective immediately.

However, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said the rules around physical distancing still apply -- a distance of six feet or two metres must be maintained among those in the group, unless the people gathering are members of the same household or family household bubble.

Strang said the household bubble is not increasing at this time. Only two households can “bubble” and they must be mutually exclusive. People in the same “bubble” do not have to practise physical distancing.

The 10-person gathering limit applies to both indoors and outdoors, but the province is making an exception for outdoor weddings and funeral services, which 15 people can attend.

Strang clarified that the gathering limit applies to social gatherings, arts and culture activities such as theatre performances and dance recitals, faith gatherings, and sports and physical activities.

It also applies to businesses whose main function is gatherings, such as theatres, concerts, festivals and sporting activities, and to businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing.

The province will also allow private campgrounds to open on June 5, for all types of campers. They can only operate at 50 per cent capacity and must ensure public health protocols are followed, including adequate distance between campsites.

Provincial campgrounds will open to Nova Scotians on June 15. The reservation line will open on June 8. They will operate at a reduced capacity to ensure a minimum of 20 feet between individual campsites.

The province reported its first three presumptive cases of the virus on March 15.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 1,034 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 40,914 negative test results, 1,055 positive COVID-19 test results and 59 deaths. The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths at this time.

Fifty-two of the 59 deaths involved residents at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home, which has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus in Nova Scotia.

978 recovered; 18 active cases

In a news release, the province says one more person has recovered from COVID-19, with a total of 978 recoveries.

However, in the same news release, the province also indicates that two more Northwood residents have recovered from the virus.

Thursday, the province was reporting 16 active cases at Northwood, involving 12 residents and four staff members.

Friday, the province is reporting 14 active cases at Northwood, involving 10 residents and four staff members.

CTV News reached out to the province for clarification on these numbers and received the following response:

"As. Dr Strang has previously stated, data is received from different sources and entered into our system. We report the information each day, but there may be delays that result in the data not reconciling."

Based on Friday's numbers, there are 18 active cases in the province, with 14 of those cases linked to Northwood, leaving four outside of Northwood.

No other long-term care facilities are reporting active cases at this time.

There are still eight people in hospital and three patients in the intensive care unit.

CTV News reached out to the province for clarification on hospitalizations and whether there are Northwood residents in hospital.

The Department of Health and Wellness provided this statement on Wednesday:

“Throughout the pandemic, there have been residents of [long-term care facilities] in Nova Scotia admitted to hospital due to COVID-19. However, due to the small number of these hospitalizations, we cannot provide more information about the current cases for privacy reasons.”

The province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The cases are brown down by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones. The central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the most significant number of cases:

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 905 cases

northern zone: 45 cases

eastern zone: 51 cases

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Province to provide update on further steps to reopen economy

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide an update on further steps to reopen the economy during a news conference at 3 p.m. AT. The new conference will be live-streamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

On Wednesday, the province announced that most businesses that were forced to close at the start of the pandemic in March, can reopen on June 5.

This includes restaurants, bars, wineries, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and fitness facilities, including gyms and yoga studios.

Some health providers, including dentists, optometrists, physiotherapists and massage therapists, can also reopen on June 5.

The businesses and health providers are required to follow the protocols tailored to their sector, as approved by public health.

The province hopes to allow daycares to reopen on June 15, but that date is not confirmed at this time.

While businesses may be reopening, the public health directives around physical distancing and five-person gathering limits remain in place.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 31.

List of symptoms expanded

Last week, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: