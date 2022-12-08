N.S. carpenter paralyzed in work injury on Highway 104 project frustrated by Workers' Compensation Board
Daily life at the MacKay household in Trenton, N.S., has changed dramatically ever since 50-year-old Matthew was paralyzed while working on the twinning of Nova Scotia Highway 104.
The $364.3 million construction project is meant to address safety concerns along the stretch of highway between Sutherlands River and Antigonish. The newly twinned section opened Dec. 6, the same day CTV News spoke to the MacKays.
“You think that you're going to be taken care of, until you go through it,” says his wife, Jodi, tears welling in her eyes.
The Aug. 3 incident wasn't made public by the province at the time it happened.
The Department of Labour has confirmed to CTV News that officers with the safety branch responded to a safety incident that occurred on Hwy. 104 in Barney’s River, in which “one worker fell from heights resulting in injuries and was taken to hospital.”
Two stop work orders were issued the same day and were lifted Aug. 24 after an inspection to verify the worksite was safe.
It says it does not typically send out a news release about workplace incidents “unless it is to address matters of public safety.”
The department says the investigation is continuing.
As an experienced carpenter, Matthew had been working in housing construction until he heard about the work available with the project. It was Matthew’s first time on a highway project, and he was put to work constructing forms for concrete pouring.
A video he took of the jobsite roughly a week before the incident shows his point of view working on a bridge overpass, a wooden safety rail visible.
“The first fall was 10 feet, the safety rail broke,” says Jodi. “And then he went up the ladder, and went over to the side of the rail, fell again 25 feet, fell on a five-gallon pail of nuts and bolts.”
Matthew doesn’t remember the accident. Jodi says she got the details from a co-worker at the site and from safety investigators.
Matthew was first taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, then transported by LifeFlight to Halifax for emergency surgery.
The incident rendered him a T4-T5 paraplegic.
After weeks of recovery and rehabilitation, he came home Oct. 21.
An avid woodsman and fisherman, Matthew wants to regain his independence.
“It's going to be different now, with the chair,” he says.
However, despite being approved through the Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia (WCB), renovations to make his home wheelchair accessible, which must be initiated by the WCB and carried out by WCB-approved contractors, have yet to begin.
It’s now four months and counting after his paralysis, and the MacKays are frustrated.
“There's never, ever a reason given why it's taken so long,” says Jodi.
Waiting for the renovations means Matthew can’t wheel into a shower. Instead, his wife helps lift him from his rented wheelchair into a tub chair, something she’s concerned about is a safety hazard.
The home only has one wheelchair accessible entrance and no way for Matthew to get to the basement.
A wheelchair ramp into the home was built by family and friends shortly after the accident, after Jodi says it was clear the WCB would not have one built in time for his homecoming.
“What's happening to Matthew and his family unfortunately is not a unique situation,” says Mary Lloyd, the president of the Pictou County Injured Workers Association.
Lloyd says the renovations needed at the MacKay home are straightforward compared to others she’s seen in her 30 years of experience.
“They [WCB] knew the first week of Matthew’s injury that he was paraplegic,” says Lloyd. “It’s really bathroom modifications, rails, handgrips."
“Those initial things should have been done when he was discharged from the rehabilitation centre. He’d come home, he could access his home, he could go to his washroom,” she says.
Lloyd believes it’s only through Jodi’s efforts, with assistance from the association and local MLA Pat Dunn, that any progress was made in getting contractors to look at the home.
But there are still hurdles, she says.
“Even last week, we found out the wheelchair hadn't been ordered, which he, measurements and everything were done long ago, so it's just incompetence,” says Lloyd.
According to the WCB, a “relatively small number” of its 20,000 annual claims require home renovation.
No one from the WCB would speak directly to the MacKays’ case, citing privacy concerns.
But its vice-president of service excellence says the organization realizes delays are difficult on workers and their families.
“Where an essential service is identified, we try to do it as expeditiously as possible,” says Wendy Griffin. “We understand that time delays in this type of service are an added stress.”
Griffin says there’s no standard timeline for accessibility renovations, as every case is different.
But she acknowledges worker shortages in construction are part of the issue.
“Certainly, the WCB are experiencing challenges securing contractor services,” says Griffin. “So, we're challenging ourselves to really take a step back and think about the processes that we use to secure this kind of service.”
“We are always looking to improve and evaluate how we deliver services,” she adds.
For the MacKays, those words aren’t enough to relieve the strain of trying to manage their new reality.
“This is not just me, this happens every day to people, and they're treated the same way,” says Matthew. “They’ve got to do a better job.”
“People talk about how health care is in such a crisis,” adds Jodi. “There's so many more crises and WCB is one.”
The couple says contractors who came to their home Thursday told them work on modifications likely won’t begin until the new year.
In the meantime, they are thankful for the support from their three children and the community.
“Our kids help a lot,” Jodi says. “It’s just day by day.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle in Martindale
Police pulled up and parked behind the stolen truck, exited their cruiser and began approaching the vehicle.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Judge rejects request for second appeal for Calgary police officer in assault case
A Calgary police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first has been denied another appeal of his original conviction.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
MISSING
MISSING | Longueuil police ask for public's help to find two girls last seen Monday
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find Jade Fortier, 14, and Zoee Monique Herb, 15, who have not been seen since Monday, Dec. 5, at around 7:45 p.m. The two girls are said to have been together at the time of their disappearance, police say.
Edmonton
-
Alberta NDP says premier's rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork
Alberta’s NDP Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith's comments rejecting the legitimacy of the federal government betray her unspoken plan to lay the groundwork for eventual separation.
-
Edson teacher facing sex charges involving a child, police looking for additional victims
A 50-year-old Alberta teacher is facing sex charges involving a child, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
'Very cool customer': Edmonton-area RV thief had security stickers, flashing light on truck
Almost $500,000 worth of RVs were stolen from a pair of Edmonton-area dealerships in recent weeks and there is suspicion that the same person took all four of them.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
More people are driving high, Timmins police warn
With 2022 coming to a close, Timmins police are taking a look at its impaired driving statistics for the year and say more and more people are being charged with driving while high.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
London
-
Michaels on the Thames closing its doors
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London police officer charged with assault
A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018. According to police, the off-duty officer and a women got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.
-
Police release new image of vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run death of Jibin Benoy
London police have released a new image and information regarding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old Fanshawe College student in September.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
OC Transpo ridership dips again after strongest month since pandemic began
OC Transpo’s ridership dipped in October, a month after achieving its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Saskatoon police respond to rollover on Circle Drive East
Saskatoon police are restricting traffic on Circle Drive following a vehicle rollover.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. falls slightly in weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined slightly over the last week, as health-care facilities struggled to cope with other illnesses, particularly among children.
-
Teenage artist using drawings to tell patients' stories at BC Children's Hospital
What started as passion for art turned into a desire to help patients at BC Children's Hospital.
-
Video of baby bobcat in B.C. backyard garners a million views on social media
Videos showing a baby bobcat outside a B.C. home earlier this week have since gone viral on social media — racking up a million views and thousands of "likes" on both Instagram and TikTok.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
'It was eye-opening': Community reflects on homelessness crisis 1 year after Camp Hope dissolved
Over 100 people called Camp Hope in Regina’s Core Community Park, ‘Home’ for more than a month in fall of 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenage girl sexually assaulted by 2 men in Victoria park: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify two men after a teenage girl reported she was sexually assaulted in Topaz Park.
-
Impaired driver who killed woman, critically injured sister, sentenced in Central Saanich crash
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018, has been sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.
-
Beached barge removed from Victoria-area waterfront: GVHA
A cement barge that had washed up along the rocks of McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt, B.C., during a windstorm last month has finally been towed from the area.