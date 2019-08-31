

CTV Atlantic





A popular fishing spot in Glace Bay, N.S. is about to become more wheelchair accessible thanks to a local community group.

The Port Morien Wildlife Association recently got approval from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to develop a wheelchair accessible fishing area at John Bernard Croak Memorial Park in Glace Bay.

"This idea is for a barrier free site here at John Bernard Croak Memorial park, which will give adults, children of any age, easier access to enjoy activities in the park here," said Jeff McNeil with Port Morien Wildlife Association.

McNeil and his group recently brought a group of children from the pediatrics unit at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital to a park in Sydney Mines where they were able to forget about their illnesses and learn how to cast a rod.

"I think the look explains it all," said Nichol MacNeil, whose child participated in the Sydney Mines fishing trip. "Very happy, he's exited! He's full of laughter. He loves it!"

The plan is to do a similar thing in Glace Bay. McNeil hopes the future barrier free area will give more people the opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

"The project will have a platform that goes out to the water's edge, which will allow wheelchair accessibility right to the water's edge with no barriers," explained McNeil.

The watering hole in Glace Bay is stocked twice a year with rainbow and brook trout, which makes the park popular for anglers and the right choice for the project.

"It's relaxing, it relieves stress," said McNeil. "It's good for the mind and body, and you get physically active from it. The benefit and spinoffs from angling are very high."

It's not sure yet how much the project will cost to complete, but McNeil says fundraising efforts are already underway.

The CBRM will be helping with paved pathways and adding accessible parking spaces.

The group hopes to offer 'Learn to Fish' programs for seniors once the project is completed, which is slated to be done March 2020.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore