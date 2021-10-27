N.S. doctor has license to practise revoked after camera hidden in clinic washroom

Dr. Rafid al-Nassar was arrested on Nov. 29, 2016 after New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint from staff at the Westside Medical Centre in New Glasgow, N.S. Dr. Rafid al-Nassar was arrested on Nov. 29, 2016 after New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint from staff at the Westside Medical Centre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Atlantic Top Stories