HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is easing restrictions in long-term care homes to allow designated caregivers to help care for and support residents.

In a news release Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for residents in long-term care facilities, where visitor restrictions have been in place since March. The province has been slowly easing some of the restrictions as COVID-19 cases have dropped over the past few months.

"With new cases of COVID-19 remaining low in Nova Scotia, we can continue to ease some of the necessary restrictions,” said Delorey. “Designated caregivers will now be able to help support the daily care and well-being of residents."

Nova Scotia reported a total of four active COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities in the province.

The province said Tuesday that designated caregivers can be family members, spouses, friends, or other support people.

A designated caregiver must provide the resident with support such as personal care, mobility, or help with eating, and have had an established caregiving relationship with the resident before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Long-term care facilities will work with residents, families and decision-makers to identify up to two designated caregivers per resident. However, only one designated caregiver may visit a resident at a time.

Facilities will train caregivers on public health requirements, including the use of masks and good hand and respiratory hygiene, along with facility procedures. They will also establish processes to screen caregivers when they arrive at the facility and identify them while on site.

Medical masks will be provided for caregivers to wear while with residents.

The provincial government said long-term care homes will work to implement these changes as early as Friday. Potential caregivers can make arrangements with facilities for training and visitation.

There are 133 licensed long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia.