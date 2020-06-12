HALIFAX -- For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, and only four active cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 739 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061.

Only four new cases of the virus have been reported so far this month.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths at this time.

"Our numbers are moving in the right direction, with no new cases of COVID-19 to report again today," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

"As we work to reopen our province, I encourage Nova Scotians to continue to follow the public health protocols and keep one another safe."

The number of resolved cases remains at 995.

There are still four active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and no active cases in any long-term care homes, including Halifax’s Northwood facility.

Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents at Northwood.

There are still two people in hospital. One patient is in the intensive care unit.

To date, Nova Scotia has 47,726 negative test results.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The number of confirmed cases in each of the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones remains the same, but the provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

western zone: 53 cases

central zone: 897 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

State of emergency extended

The Nova Scotia government has renewed the provincial state of emergency.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday and remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Day camps, child care and care homes

The province released guidelines for summer day camps on Friday. Summer day camps can reopen as long as they have a plan in place that adheres to the guidelines.

Starting Monday, licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes will reopen, with restrictions.

Visits to long-term care facilities and care homes for Nova Scotians with disabilities can also resume Monday, with restrictions. However, some facilities may not be ready to accept visitors at that time.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: