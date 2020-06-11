HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and only four active cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 769 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061.

This is the second day in a row that Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19. Only four new cases have been reported so far this month.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths at this time.

"It is another good day in Nova Scotia with no new cases of COVID-19 to report," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release Thursday.

"As we continue to ease the restrictions and reopen our province, I encourage all Nova Scotians to get outside, think local, buy local, stay safe and stay strong."

The province says one more case is resolved, for a total of 995 resolved cases.

There are now only four active cases in Nova Scotia, and no active cases in any long-term care facilities, including Northwood in Halifax.

Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents at Northwood.

There are still two people in hospital, but one patient is no longer in the intensive care unit. There is still one patient in the ICU.

To date, Nova Scotia has 47,145 negative test results.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The number of confirmed cases in each of the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones has changed since Wednesday.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The western zone is still reporting 53 cases.

The central zone was previously reporting 893 cases. It is now reporting 897 cases.

The northern zone was previously reporting 59 cases. It is now reporting 57 cases.

The eastern zone was previously reporting 56 cases. It is now reporting 54 cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: