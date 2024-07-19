N.S., federal government offering rent subsidies to people escaping domestic violence

HALIFAX -

The Canadian and Nova Scotia governments are teaming up to offer rent subsidies for survivors of gender-based violence.

Nova Scotia will invest $11.3 million over four years -- matched by the federal government -- to help people escape abusive relationships.

Ottawa's investment is coming through the Canada Housing Benefit.

Families are eligible for the subsidies for up to two years, and applications are now available at transition houses and other shelters for vulnerable people.

In the first year, eligible people can receive $900 a month for a one bedroom accommodation; $1,100 a month for a two-bedroom unit, and $1,400 a month for a place with three or more bedrooms.

In the second year, eligibility and funding will be reassessed based on income and average market rents.

A news release from the Nova Scotia government says women in the province report higher rates of intimate partner violence than do women elsewhere in Canada.

Ann de Ste Croix, provincial co-ordinator with the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia says in the release, "the lack of affordable and safe housing options remains a major barrier preventing women from escaping abusive relationships."

"In Nova Scotia, where women report higher rates of intimate partner violence than in other provinces, this new benefit is a crucial first step toward providing victims and survivors with the resources they need to find safe and stable housing during one of the most challenging times in their lives."

Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, says in the release, "we are partnering with Nova Scotia to lend a hand to those who have experienced gender-based violence, including women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ people, find a safe and affordable place to call home."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

