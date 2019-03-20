

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia firefighter who was critically injured during a training session earlier this month has died from his injuries.

Skyler Blackie was a career firefighter with the Truro Fire Service. The Truro Volunteer Fire Brigade confirmed his death on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our brother, Career Firefighter Skyler Blackie,” reads the Facebook post.

“Our hearts go out to his wife and the rest of the Blackie family during this difficult time.”

The Town of Truro has also released a statement on his death, saying the town has lost a “young, outgoing, charismatic man who will be missed deeply by his wife, his family, his family of firefighters, his friends and co-workers.”

Blackie, who was in his late 20s, was taking part in a routine training exercise at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S., on March 9.

Sources told CTV Atlantic that Blackie was injured while using a piece of equipment.

The Department of Labour and Nova Scotia Firefighters School are both investigating the incident.