N.S. firefighters rescue dog stuck in drain for two days

A video of a dramatic dog rescue in Kempt Shore, N.S., over the weekend is getting a lot of views online.

The dog, named Wilson, was stuck in a storm drain for two full days.

His owner, Lynn Beazley, says Wilson and her family’s other dog, Tennessee, went to a nearby beach on Thursday and only Tennessee returned.

She said in a post on Facebook that she was able to find Wilson “only feet away” from her property line in the storm drain with Tennessee’s help.

“Wilson never let a sound out. If it hadn't been for Tennessee (our other dog) we would have never found him,” she said.

Wilson was rescued on Saturday by members of the local fire department.

The video of his rescue shows one member had to go all the way into the drain to reach him, and five other members pulled them both out.

A muddy looking Wilson and his rescuers were then met with applause and praise from neighbours who were watching the rescue unfold.

One of Beazley’s neighbours, Dennis F. Jones, posted the video and said it was a “wonderful day.”

Jones adds the response to the video has been “amazing” and has more than 100,000 views.

“I had to turn off my phone's notification sounds two nights ago because I'd never get a quiet night's sleep,” he wrote.

Beazley says Wilson is doing “just fine and glad to be home.”

