HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has now gone a full week without reporting any new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061.

The provincial government last reported a new case of COVID-19 on June 9.

"Today marks our seventh day in a row with no new cases of COVID-19. Each and every Nova Scotian has made sacrifices to get us to this place," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release Tuesday.

"And while we can all be pleased with our progress, it's vital we remain vigilant. Please continue to follow all guidelines and do everything you can to keep our province safe."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 355 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 49,398 negative test results.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths. Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents of Halifax’s Northwood long-term care facility, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

There are no longer any active COVID-19 cases at Northwood, or at any other long-term care home in the province.

2 active cases

One more person has recovered from the virus -- for a total of 997 resolved cases -- leaving only two active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There are still two people in hospital, including one patient in an intensive care unit.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 899 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The Nova Scotia government announced Friday that the provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order took effect at noon on Sunday and will remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.