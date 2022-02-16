N.S. government to give eligible post-secondary students a one-time $875 grant

The Nova Scotia government is giving eligible post-secondary students a one-time COVID-19 relief grant of $875.

"We know the pandemic has been very difficult in many ways for post-secondary students,” said Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong in a news release from the province.

“We also know many students haven't been able to access part-time employment to help pay for school due to COVID measures."

About 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance qualify. The province said it’s spending $9.8 million on the grant program.

“I am committed to reducing barriers and finding solutions to help post-secondary students be successful,” said Wong.

To be eligible for the grant, post-secondary students must be a Nova Scotia resident, and qualify for and receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance.

"One of the biggest challenges that students are facing right now is the rising cost of expenses for things like food, and housing,” said Ben Fairhurst, chair of Students Nova Scotia.

“This extra money will help many students focus on their studies instead of wondering how they will pay the next bill."

The province said students don’t need to apply, and the grant money will be automatically deposited into eligible students' bank accounts in March.