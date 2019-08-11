Featured
N.S. health authority says hospital's emergency department will shut down for 5 days
Nova Scotia flag
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:18PM ADT
MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, N.S. -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority say the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital emergency department will close for five days due to a doctor shortage.
The authority says the Musquodoboit hospital will be closed this Monday to Friday.
The emergency department will reopen on Saturday.
Emergency departments nearby that will remain open are Colchester East Hants Health Centre and Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital.