HALIFAX -- Health officials are warning the public about a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in Elmsdale, N.S.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says anyone who visited Rob Bitar’s Ristorante on Highway 2 on March 23 and March 24 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Public health has been contacting people who are known to be connected to the COVID-19 case at the restaurant.

The NSHA says, while most people have been contacted, Public Health may not be aware of all patrons who visited the eatery.

Anyone who was exposed to the virus at Rob Bitar’s Ristorante on March 23 and March 24 could develop symptoms up to and including April 6.

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 should take the online assessment questionnaire to determine if they need to call 811. They should not go to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia had 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19.