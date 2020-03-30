HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have fined a business in Millbrook, N.S. $7,500 for staying open as a non-essential business during the provincially-declared state of emergency.

In a release issued Monday, RCMP say they have charged a business under the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with Part 1 of the Act and remaining open as a non-essential business.

The RCMP says that the owner of the unnamed business was given repeated warnings, but remained open.

Saturday, the owner was charged with corporation failing to comply with Part 1 of the Health Protection Act, and given a fine of $7,500.

RCMP have not revealed the name or nature of the business.

This is the first instance of a business being fined under the current state of emergency.

On March 22, the province declared a state of emergency, giving law enforcement the authority to issue summary offence tickets to people who are not following the Health Protection Act.

There are two summary offences -- one for an individual failing to comply to an order from the chief medical officer of health, and one for a business failing to comply to an order from the chief medical officer of health.



The fine is $1,000 per day for individuals, and $7,500 per day for businesses. Individuals and businesses can be fined on multiple days.

Two individuals were fined on Sunday in different parts of the province.

Halifax police issued their first ticket under the Emergency Measures Act to a woman who was in Point Pleasant Park, fining her $697.50.

Later on Sunday, A 65-year-old man was ticketed by Truro police for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.