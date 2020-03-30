HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has confirmed there is community spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The province announced five new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 127.

Most of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are travel-related or connected to other cases.

However, the province said in a news release that “public health has now reached a point with one of its current investigations where no such links can be made and must conclude that this case is the result of transmission within the community.”

“While this is not unexpected, it is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives - practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible,” said the province in a statement.

More information is expected at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, at 3 p.m. Monday. CTV News will be live-streaming the news conference.

The 127 infected individuals range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s.

Four people are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19. There is no word on their condition, but the daughter of one patient told CTV News last week that her father is in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Truro, N.S.

Ten people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

The Nova Scotia government won’t release details about where the cases are located, but it does say there are cases in communities across the province.

The government did confirm over the weekend that three workers at three separate long-term care homes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They include theR.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, Lewis Hall, a private retirement living community in Dartmouth, and the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield.

The province said residents, families and staff members have been notified at the three facilities. No other staff or residents are showing symptoms, but some are in self-isolation as a precaution.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those people are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms such as fever, a new cough or acute respiratory illness, should limit their contact with others and use the online assessment tool before calling 811.

Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, there have been 5,054 negative test results.

This is a developing story. More to come.