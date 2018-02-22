

Landlords in Nova Scotia say one of the top concerns they’ve been hearing this year is how they plan to adapt to the legalization of pot.

“They're all looking for some kind of a guarantee that they'll be living in a smoke-free environment, whether it's tobacco or cannabis,” says IPOANS policy analyst Kevin Russell.

Russell says most of the complaints are coming from seniors, young families and those with respiratory illnesses.

“Just because cannabis is legalized, doesn't mean you can infringe on the rights of others,” he says.

That’s why the association that represents 52,000 apartments and landlords in Nova Scotia is calling on the government to legislate the issue.

“When you're involved in tenancy issues, you really need clarity and the only way we can get clarity is through legislation that it's there,” says Russell.

Many Halifax residents agree.

“I think that's fair enough. You should be able to legislate that you don't smoke it in the apartments,” says one resident.

“Personally I have no problem with (marijuana) but I feel like it shouldn't really be allowed in a confined space because a lot of people have asthma problems and different breathing problems and that could really affect them,” says another resident.

The province admits the Residential Tenancies Act does not specifically address smoking marijuana or cigarettes in an apartment. Government says they've heard the concern from landlords, but would only say they're considering this as one of many issues the province is facing when it comes to the legalization of marijuana.

