N.S. launches financial assistance program to help those who suffered uninsurable losses during wildfires

Nova Scotians who suffered uninsurable losses as a result of this year’s wildfires in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Shelburne County, and Yarmouth County are now eligible for a provincial financial assistance program.

The Disaster Financial Assistance Program is open to:

low-income Nova Scotians

municipalities

small businesses

not-for-profit organizations

"The wildfires that tore through our communities this spring were truly devastating and, while fire losses are largely insurable, it is clear some Nova Scotians are continuing to struggle with damages that are not insurable," said John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office.

"We are launching this program to help those dealing with extraordinary circumstances where private insurance coverage is either not reasonably available or affordable."

A news release from the province says the program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per eligible household, small business and not-for-profit organization.

The province asks applicants to work with their insurance company before applying to the program for assistance. Applications can be found at:

access Nova Scotia centres

MLA offices

online

The deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.