Nova Scotia announced Tuesday that residents of long-term care facilities will soon be allowed to leave their facilities for day visits at family members' homes.

"Residents and their families want more opportunities to connect in ways they could prior to this pandemic and we appreciate their patience while we've taken a careful, phased approach to easing restrictions," said Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey in a news release. "It's my hope that getting out with family will bring a much-needed sense of normalcy for residents of long-term care."

The province says individual long-term care facilities will work to implement these changes as early as Sept. 28, while considering the unique situations of residents and caregivers.

Off-site day visits will be pre-arranged with the facility, which will maintain a record of trips.

Overnight visits or visits outside the Atlantic bubble are not permitted.

Residents will not be required to self-isolate upon return to the facility, but the person accompanying the resident must be screened, show no symptoms of COVID-19, and agree to follow all public health measures.

Family members must wear a non-medical mask when in close contact (2 metres or 6 feet) of the resident.

Residents must not come into contact with someone who is required to self-isolate.

Upon returning to the facility, staff will review the outing with the resident and support person.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in any of 133 licensed long-term care facilities in the province.

Nova Scotia currently has one active COVID-19 case and one "probable" case identified in the province.