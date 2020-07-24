HALIFAX -- Starting July 31, people will be required to wear non-medical masks in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.

"As we open our economy, our schools and our communities, we must continue to be vigilant to minimize the impact of a second wave of COVID-19," said Premier Stephen McNeil on Friday.

"Wearing a non-medical mask in most indoor public places is a key part of how we protect each other and support our local businesses so they can stay open for the long run."

Masks will be mandatory in the following indoor public places:

retail businesses

shopping centres

personal services businesses, such as hair and nail salons, spas, body art facilities, except during services that require removing a mask

restaurants and bars, except while people are eating or drinking

places of worship or faith gatherings (masks can be removed temporarily for ceremonial purposes, such as receiving Communion or a couple during their wedding ceremony)

places for cultural or entertainment services or activities such as movie theatres, concerts and other performances

places for sports and recreational activities, such as a gym, pool or indoor tennis facility, except while doing an activity where a mask cannot be worn

places for events such as conferences and receptions

municipal or provincial government locations offering services to the public

common areas of tourist accommodations, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways

common areas of office buildings such as lobbies, elevators and hallways, but not private offices

public areas of a university or college campus, such as library or student union building, but not classrooms, labs, offices or residences

train or bus stations, ferry terminals and airports

Children under two are exempt, as well as children between the ages of two and four if their caregiver cannot get them to wear a mask.

People with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are also exempt.

Schools, daycares and day camps continue to follow their reopening places.

People are asked to use their own masks but the provincial government will help with initial supplies of masks for people who cannot bring their own.

"Nova Scotians have made a habit of all the other core public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and now it's time to also make a habit of wearing a non-medical mask in most indoor public settings," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

"I have confidence that Nova Scotians will do the right thing and take care of each other by wearing masks in these settings."

NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Nova Scotia has extended its streak of no new COVID-19 cases to nine days as the province continues to test hundreds of people for the virus.

More than 1,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 since Tuesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 528 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, 438 tests on Wednesday, and another 677 tests on Thursday, for a total of 1,643 tests.

No new cases were identified.

The last new case was reported on July 15.

The province also announced Friday that the state of emergency has been renewed. The renewed order will take effect at noon Sunday and extend until noon on Aug. 9.

1 ACTIVE CASE REMAINS

To date, Nova Scotia has 61,626 negative test results.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,067, though 1,003 cases are considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving only one active case in the province.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

There are no patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 903 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

MANDATORY MASKS ON PUBLIC TRANSIT

Starting Friday, drivers and passengers are now required to wear non-medical masks on public transportation, including municipal transit buses and ferries, school buses, community transit vehicles, and private taxis and shuttles.

Children under the age of two, and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask, are exempt.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlanti region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: