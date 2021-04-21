HALIFAX -- A 77-year-old Nova Scotian man has died, and a woman is in hospital, following a single-vehicle collision on a highway in the Musquodoboit Valley area on Tuesday.

Halifax District RCMP say at approximately 10 a.m. on April 20, they received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 224 in Cooks Brook, N.S.

Police, Fire and EHS attended the scene and located a car that left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old man from Greenwood, Musquodoboit Valley, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female passenger was transported to hospital by LifeFlight with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

One lane of Highway 224 was closed for a number of hours but has since been re-opened.