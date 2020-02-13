HALIFAX -- A man from East Preston, N.S., is accused of forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman in May 2018.

Halifax Regional Police received a report at 4 p.m. on May 19, 2018, about a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred overnight at a location in East Preston.

Police say the alleged victim was 41 years old at the time.

The investigation led police to arrest a man on Garland Avenue in Dartmouth Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was released on conditions and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.