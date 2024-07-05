N.S. man arrested after breaking into Port Hastings business, causing damage: RCMP

A man from Middle Sackville, N.S., has been arrested in connection with a break-and-enter at a business in Port Hastings, N.S.

Inverness County District RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the 100 block of Highway 4 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they say officers saw the suspect running from the business into a wooded area. Police also noticed damage to a window and a substance that appeared to be spilled gasoline in an enclosed space inside the building, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say 49-year-old David Campbell was arrested around 7 p.m. near the business.

He was charged with:

break-and-enter with intent

mischief

breach of probation

Campbell had his first court appearance on July 4. He was held in custody pending future court dates.

According to police, the spilled gasoline was a gas leak due to damage that happened during the break-and-enter.

The leak required Nova Scotia Power and fire crews to attend the scene in order to shut off power and contain the spill.