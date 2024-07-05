ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man arrested after breaking into Port Hastings business, causing damage: RCMP

    An RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld An RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A man from Middle Sackville, N.S., has been arrested in connection with a break-and-enter at a business in Port Hastings, N.S.

    Inverness County District RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the 100 block of Highway 4 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    When police arrived, they say officers saw the suspect running from the business into a wooded area. Police also noticed damage to a window and a substance that appeared to be spilled gasoline in an enclosed space inside the building, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say 49-year-old David Campbell was arrested around 7 p.m. near the business.

    He was charged with:

    • break-and-enter with intent
    • mischief
    • breach of probation

    Campbell had his first court appearance on July 4. He was held in custody pending future court dates.

    According to police, the spilled gasoline was a gas leak due to damage that happened during the break-and-enter.

    The leak required Nova Scotia Power and fire crews to attend the scene in order to shut off power and contain the spill.

