N.S. man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP vehicle, fleeing the scene: police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle before fleeing from police.

East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a man drinking in a parked vehicle in Elmsdale, N.S., around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, police say they located the man in a vehicle that fled as officers approached.

The man was located again a short time later on a nearby rural road. Police say he was seen doing circles with the vehicle on the roadway and allegedly drove backwards down the road, intentionally ramming an RCMP vehicle before fleeing.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Nearly seven hours later, police located the vehicle after it was reported by the public in Upper Rawdon, N.S.

Police learned the vehicle was stolen from Truro, N.S., on Tuesday.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a man walking on the side of the road on Highway 354 near Rawdon. Police say the man was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Christopher Wade Ross has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

dangerous operation of a vehicle

flight from police

Ross remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Monday.