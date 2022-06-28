N.S. man charged after police seize stolen vehicles, guns from Lower Burlington property

A 31-year-old man from Lower Burlington, N.S., has been charged with several weapons and stolen property offences after police searched a property in the community over the weekend.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the property on Highway 215 on Sunday and seized several all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, side-by-sides and several firearms.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene.

Joseph Philip Michael Hope has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

five counts of possession of property obtained by crime

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

Hope was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court Tuesday.