A Brookfield, N.S., man has been charged after a Debert convenience store was held up last year.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened on May 23, 2017 around 8:50 p.m. at the store along Plains Road.

Police say two men entered the store demanding money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. One of them had a firearm.

When the two men tried to stop the robbery, police say they were assaulted. The victims suffered minor injuries.

The men fled the store with $2,000, according to police.

One of the men was arrested on Friday and has been charged with robbery with a firearm. He was released and appeared in Truro provincial court Wednesday.