N.S. man charged nine months after convenience store robbery
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 3:27PM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 3:30PM AST
A Brookfield, N.S., man has been charged after a Debert convenience store was held up last year.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened on May 23, 2017 around 8:50 p.m. at the store along Plains Road.
Police say two men entered the store demanding money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. One of them had a firearm.
When the two men tried to stop the robbery, police say they were assaulted. The victims suffered minor injuries.
The men fled the store with $2,000, according to police.
One of the men was arrested on Friday and has been charged with robbery with a firearm. He was released and appeared in Truro provincial court Wednesday.