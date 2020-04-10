HALIFAX -- A shooting in Lower Prospect, N.S., on Thursday afternoon sent one man to hospital and has resulted in attempted murder charges for another man.

On Thursday, at around 4:45 p.m., Halifax RCMP and Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance outside a residence on Lower Prospect Branch Road, Terrence Bay. When they arrived, police located the injured victim.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old man, was standing and talking to other people at the scene. He was transported to hospital for what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police learned from witnesses that an altercation occurred between two men and that the assailant left the scene and returned with a firearm, shot the victim, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers located the man, who they identify as 37-year-old Jeffrey Paul Mason of Terence Bay, at a nearby home and arrested him without incident.

Mason has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Assault with weapon

Uttering Threats

Various Weapons related charges

Police say the two men are known to each other, noting the incident was not a random act.

Mason was held in custody and appeared via telecommunications at the Justice of the Peace Centre on Friday.

The investigation continues.

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.