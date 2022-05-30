N.S. man charged with breaching court order, having too many dogs under his care: SPCA
A Wolfville, N.S. man has been charged after breaching his court order in relation to a December 2021 conviction, according to the SPCA.
On Dec. 2, 2021, Brian Merrill Levy was convicted for failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention, which goes against parts of Nova Scotia's Animal Protection Act.
The SPCA said following the conviction, Levy was not allowed to own any animals for breeding purposes, however, he was able to have custody of up to two spayed or neutered dogs for companionship, as long as he abided by the court's conditions.
The SPCA said it received tips that Levy had breached conditions, and that there were five dogs under his care. On May 19, SPCA inspectors seized three dogs from Levy's residence.
Levy is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports after tense negotiations that exposed the cracks in European unity.
Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 per cent amid rising energy costs
Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.1 per cent in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Tuesday.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries
U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes.
Toronto
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
No injuries after 3-alarm house fire in city’s west end
No injuries were reported after a three-alarm fire tore through one home and damaged another in Toronto's west end Monday evening.
-
Ontario woman with vaccine medical exemption denied boarding at Pearson airport
An Ontario woman is out more than $4,000 after being denied boarding at Toronto Pearson International Airport because she didn't fill out the appropriate vaccine exemption forms.
Calgary
-
Alberta firearms community critical of federal handgun freeze
Members of Calgary's firearms community said the federal government was missing the point with new restrictions announced Monday that they say will undermine their business.
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Frost advisory issued for Airdrie, surrounding communities Monday night
A frost advisory was issued for Airdrie and surrounding communities Monday night.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Quebec Conservatives stake out election ground, opposing Bill 96 and welcoming anti-vaxxers
Quebec's Conservative Party is laying out its plan of attack for the fall election, and Montreal and its English-speakers play a big part -- as does Bill 96, which the party is opposing.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Edmonton
-
Electricity rebates for Albertans could arrive in July, gas tax decision not made yet
Nearly three months after Jason Kenney committed to electricity rebates for Albertans, the government is taking heat from the NDP for not paying up yet.
-
Alberta firearms community critical of federal handgun freeze
Members of Calgary's firearms community said the federal government was missing the point with new restrictions announced Monday that they say will undermine their business.
-
'Changes have to be made': Sohi outlines new Chinatown safety plan after community push for action
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi unveiled a new action plan to help make Edmonton's Chinatown community safer for all and revitalize the area, including a grant for area businesses to hire private security.
Northern Ontario
-
More new faces in Sudbury needing help, many young families
The need to help vulnerable people and families struggling with the cost of living is evident in Sudbury, advocates say.
-
Canada officially recognizes northern Ont. First Nation
Beaverhouse First Nation, in northern Ontario near Kirkland Lake, has been fighting to be recognized as a rights-bearing Indigenous community for more than three decades—and those efforts recently came to fruition.
-
Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Four London men travel on risky mission inside Ukraine
Four men from London, Ont. ranging from 34 to 58 years of age, say it’s their hearts that are behind a mission to war-torn Ukraine.
-
Redevelopment of London Psychiatric Hospital sails past first planning hurdle
The 65 hectare property of the former Psychiatric Hospital lands could soon be transformed into a modern transit-based neighbourhood.
-
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
-
Manitoba to bring in bill to increase minimum wage
A new bill introduced by the Manitoba government would give them the power to implement larger increases to the province’s minimum wage.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.
-
Power goes back out for thousands in west end
Just moments after Hydro Ottawa provided an update on progress restoring power following the May 21 storm, thousands of customers in Stittsville and Kanata lost power.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Saskatoon
-
Salvation Army 'sprang into action' following Saskatoon condo fire
When a massive blaze consumed a three-storey condo building on Friday night, The Salvation Army was ready to help.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Sask. Health Authority approves $4.6B budget amid 'challenges in cash flow'
The Saskatchewan Health Authority faces many challenges in achieving a balanced budget this year, according to an administration briefing note to the board at its May 27 meeting.
Vancouver
-
'That sounds disgusting': Disturbing allegations at B.C. undercover police training course
Astonishing allegations of misconduct have surfaced about the behaviour of police during a training program for undercover officers held in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
-
'It’s COVID plus': B.C.’s pandemic death toll under renewed scrutiny
British Columbia had more excess deaths than any other province in the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, according to a new analysis renewing scrutiny of just how many of those deaths were due to COVID-19.
-
B.C. fans mourn death of popular Punjabi singer, call for inquiry
Millions around the world are mourning the death of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer who rose to fame after making music in Canada.
Regina
-
'Throw them out': Strawberries sold in Sask. linked to hepatitis outbreak
Organic strawberries sold in Saskatchewan have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.
-
Close Cuts for Cancer breaks fundraising record
Brayden Ottenbriet’s Close Cuts for Cancer celebrated its’ 25th anniversary and set a new record this weekend, raising $66,863.10.
-
Yorkton Film Festival wraps up 75th edition, turns eyes to 2023
Yorkton’s 75th annual Yorkton Film Festival has now come and gone, but it’s made a lasting impression on not just Canada’s filmmakers, but also the community of Yorkton.
Vancouver Island
-
'Covered in blood': Woman in good spirits after eagle attack in Campbell River, B.C.
A Campbell River, B.C., woman hasn't lost her love for eagles after she was recently attacked by one, leading to a hospital visit.
-
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
-
B.C. village suspends firefighting services amid staff shortage
A village on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has temporarily suspended its volunteer fire department amid a shortage of members.