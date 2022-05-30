N.S. man charged with breaching court order, having too many dogs under his care: SPCA

A Wolfville, N.S. man has been charged after breaching his court order in relation to a December 2021 conviction, according to the SPCA.

On Dec. 2, 2021, Brian Merrill Levy was convicted for failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention, which goes against parts of Nova Scotia's Animal Protection Act.

The SPCA said following the conviction, Levy was not allowed to own any animals for breeding purposes, however, he was able to have custody of up to two spayed or neutered dogs for companionship, as long as he abided by the court's conditions.

The SPCA said it received tips that Levy had breached conditions, and that there were five dogs under his care. On May 19, SPCA inspectors seized three dogs from Levy's residence.

Levy is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.