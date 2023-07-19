N.S. man charged with sexual assault wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

RCMP in Nova Scotia have obtained a province-wide arrest warrant for a man charged with sexual assault.

Police say the alleged assault took place earlier this month in Lower Sackville, N.S.

After several unsuccessful attempts to find 48-year-old Scott Lee Gray of Hammonds Plains, N.S., police say they are now asking for help from the public.

Gray is also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Police say Gray should not be approached and anyone who sees him, or knows about his whereabouts, should call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

