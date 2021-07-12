HALIFAX -- A 43-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Seabright, Nova Scotia on Sunday night.

Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 11, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Peggy’s Cove Road.

RCMP, fire and EHS responded and found that a motorcycle and car were involved in the collision. The driver of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the car was treated by EHS for minor injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended, and the investigation is ongoing. Peggy's Cove Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.