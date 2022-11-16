N.S. man faces more than a dozen charges after guns stolen during August break-in

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen theft and weapons charges following a break-and-enter in Nova Scotia’s Queens County this summer.

On Aug. 21, 2022, the RCMP responded to a break-in at a home on Mooers Road in Milton, where firearms had been stolen.

Tuesday, the RCMP carried out a search warrant at a home on M Smith Road in White Point. The force says it arrested a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman at the home.

During the search, the RCMP says investigators found several stolen firearms, ammunition and other stolen property.

Michael Gibson, 27, of White Point, has been charged with:

breaking and entering to steal a firearm

break, enter and commit

careless storage of a firearm

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

tampering with a serial number

theft under $5,000

mischief under $5,000

possession of stolen property

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking

Gibson is in custody and is set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman was released from custody and is due in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say she will be charged with: