A man who walked away with just a few bruises after a car wreck in Upper Rawdon, N.S. on Saturday says his neighbours saved his life.

Troy Gaudet’s car ran off the road and burst into flames.

Flames shooting above the trees as rescuers tried to break this car window.

A video, shot by a neighbour, shows people frantically trying to get into the burning car to rescue Gaudet.

“The car went off the road and I'm a blur from there,” Gaudet said.

He was coming around a turn when he went off the road.

He drove through a yard and took out some trees along the way before the car exploded in flames.

Neighbour Elsie Bond could see the horror from her yard where she called 911.

“I could see them from here,” Bond said. “They're just pounding and pounding trying to get through to him, and they just pulled him out and I thought: death.”

But luckily for Gaudet, that’s not what happened.

LifeFlight quickly took Gaudet to the hospital where he was released today with minor injuries.

“My left ribs are as close as they can get to being broken without being broken, and my right ribs are bruised,” Gaudet said.

RCMP say the actions of the neighbours -- one a retired fire chief -- were heroic.

What they did certainly saved a life.

Now Gaudet is resting before he goes back to work next week.

All he has to do now, is find the people who' helped him.

“Doctors told me he saved my life, so the least I can do is shake the man’s hand and say thank you,” Gaudet said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.