N.S. man sent to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Bridgewater: police

A man from Bridgewater, N.S., is in hospital after an assault in the town Wednesday night.

Bridgewater Police Service, along with paramedics, responded to a call of an injured man in a parking lot on High Street just after 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries to his midsection and upper chest. He was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

Police say the man’s injuries appear to be from a knife or other edged weapon.

He required further treatment and remains in hospital.

Police continue to investigate how the man was injured. They say while the call came from High Street, officers believe the man’s injuries were sustained at a separate and still unknown location.

“It is believed that the victim left the location on his bicycle after being injured,” said police in a news release Thursday.

Police say there is no known threat to the public. However, they say they do believe there could be more people who witnessed the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Deputy Chief Danny MacPhee of the Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

