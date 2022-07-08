N.S. man wanted on province-wide warrant in relation to sexual interference incident involving youth

Police say 30-year-old Jeffery Edward Douglas Keddy of Melvern Square, N.S., has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in connection to an incident that occurred in May with a minor. (Source: RCMP) Police say 30-year-old Jeffery Edward Douglas Keddy of Melvern Square, N.S., has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in connection to an incident that occurred in May with a minor. (Source: RCMP)

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

