    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett is pictured in a photo provided by the RCMP. Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett is pictured in a photo provided by the RCMP.
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett.

    The 20-year-old is wanted on multiple charges, including:

    • assault with a weapon
    • theft of vehicle
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • failure to comply with release order
    • breach of probation
    • failure to comply with sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act
    • driving while disqualified

    Buffett is described by police as five-foot-three and 170 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

    He is known to frequent West Hants County, Kings County, and Annapolis County, according to an RCMP news release.

    Buffett is also believed to be driving a grey 2020 Hyundai Kona.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

