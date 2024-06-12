N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett.

The 20-year-old is wanted on multiple charges, including:

assault with a weapon

theft of vehicle

possession of property obtained by crime

failure to comply with release order

breach of probation

failure to comply with sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

driving while disqualified

Buffett is described by police as five-foot-three and 170 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent West Hants County, Kings County, and Annapolis County, according to an RCMP news release.

Buffett is also believed to be driving a grey 2020 Hyundai Kona.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

