N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: New Glasgow police

A 36-year-old man from Nova Scotia is currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant, according to the New Glasgow Regional Police.

In a news release on Wednesday, police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of David Stewart Gaudet in relation to a robbery at a convenience store on Marsh Street that happened on Sunday.

Police say Gaudet may be in Pictou County, and is currently facing charges of:

robbery

wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

Several attempts have been made by police to locate Gaudet, and they are now turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information on Gaudet’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-752-1941, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

