ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: New Glasgow police

    David Stewart Gaudet, 36, in a photo supplied by the New Glasgow Regional Police. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police) David Stewart Gaudet, 36, in a photo supplied by the New Glasgow Regional Police. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police)

    A 36-year-old man from Nova Scotia is currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant, according to the New Glasgow Regional Police.

    In a news release on Wednesday, police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of David Stewart Gaudet in relation to a robbery at a convenience store on Marsh Street that happened on Sunday.

    Police say Gaudet may be in Pictou County, and is currently facing charges of:

    •  robbery
    •  wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

    Several attempts have been made by police to locate Gaudet, and they are now turning to the public for help.

    Anyone with information on Gaudet’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-752-1941, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.

    'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores

    Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News