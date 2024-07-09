N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

RCMP has arrested a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.

In a Monday news release, police said 34-year-old Ryan Forbes Macleod of New Glasgow, N.S., is facing charges of:

break and enter with intent

being unlawfully in a dwelling-house

criminal harassment

In an update on Tuesday, police say they were able to locate and arrest Macleod.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.