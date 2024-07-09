ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

    Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
    RCMP has arrested a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.

    In a Monday news release, police said 34-year-old Ryan Forbes Macleod of New Glasgow, N.S., is facing charges of:

    •  break and enter with intent
    •  being unlawfully in a dwelling-house
    •  criminal harassment

    In an update on Tuesday, police say they were able to locate and arrest Macleod.

