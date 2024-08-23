ATLANTIC
    • Gas prices drop more than 6 cents a litre across the Maritimes ahead of the weekend

    The price of gas dropped more than six cents a litre across all three Maritime provinces Friday.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia fell 6.3 cents, bringing the minimum price to 162.5 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton’s price of regular-self serve gasoline now sits at 164.5 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel in the Halifax area dropped four cents overnight. The new minimum price is now 163.8 cents a litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The island’s minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped 6.9 cents, bringing the minimum price to 166.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel on the island slipped by 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 169.7 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline went down 6.3 cents, bringing the new price to 164.5 cents a litre.

    The maximum diesel price fell 3.6 cents a litre, bringing the new maximum price to 166.5 cents per litre.

