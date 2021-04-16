HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials say they remain confident that every Nova Scotian who is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive at least their first dose by the end of June.

On Friday, public health announced the province has now administered over 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a great milestone... Our plan is working and it is on track," said Premier Iain Rankin. "By May, we will be able to immunize more than 85,000 people each week if we have the vaccine supply, and by June, all adult Nova Scotians who want a vaccine will have one."

In January, Nova Scotia announced its immunization plan as a three-phased approach that would see Nova Scotians receive two doses of vaccine 21 to 28 days apart.

Since then, the province has adapted that plan so more people can be vaccinated sooner, thanks to new guidance on extending the second dose to 105 days and an increased vaccine supply.

"The success of our COVID-19 vaccine plan is in its focused and flexible approach to vaccine delivery and building sustainable, reliable processes," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We are on schedule, based on expected federal deliveries, and have developed a flexible plan to vaccinate Nova Scotians equitably across the province. I want to thank everyone for their patience and encourage them to get vaccinated when it's their turn."

During the beginning of the vaccine rollout, Nova Scotia identified groups to be vaccinated first based on risk factors, such as age, large congregate living settings, and the need to maintain the health system.

"These groups have either been vaccinated or are being scheduled to be vaccinated," wrote the province in a news release on Friday.

Nova Scotia health officials now plan to focus on vaccinating the rest of the population based on age moving forward.

Currently, any Nova Scotian aged 65 and older can book an appointment to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Individuals between 55 and 64 are also eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.