HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One of the cases is in the province's Central zone and is related to travel outside of Canada. The other case is in the Eastern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Both individuals are self-isolating, as required.

Five of the province's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 42.

18 NEW VARIANT CASES IDENTIFIED

Also on Wednesday, public health confirmed 18 previously reported cases have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom. Public health says 'many' of those cases are now considered resolved. Ten of the variant cases were related to travel, seven were close contacts of previously reported cases, and the other case remains under investigation.

"The variant cases are a reminder of the importance of following all the public health protocols," said Premier Iain Rankin. "Thanks to the efforts of Nova Scotians, we have been able to contain the variant cases so far, but we know how easily it can spread if we let our guard down."

This brings the total number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Nova Scotia to 41. There have also been 10 confirmed cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant, first found in South Africa.

"While we're seeing more variant cases being identified in the province, it's important to understand that most of these cases are related to travel and they are strictly adhering to the public health measures," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "I want to thank Nova Scotians for their continued efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,154 tests on Thursday. The province has completed 457,224 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,783 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,675 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently three people in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 123 cases (8 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,424 cases (26 active cases)

Northern Zone: 135 cases (2 active case)

Eastern Zone: 101 cases (6 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 18, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 169,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 138,268 were first doses and 31,583 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 264,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020, and anticipate a delivery of 55,310 doses this week.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: