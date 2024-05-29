N.S. mental health organizations can now apply for new multi-year grant funding

The Nova Scotia government says it is trying to make grant funding easier to access for mental health organizations.

Community-based organizations can now apply for up to $250,000 per year for up to three years to be used for mental-health and addictions programs, services and supports.

The president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia says the organizations play an important role in communities throughout the province.

“It’s great to see not just an increased investment, but also more flexible funding tools to go with it – from one-time, project-based grants to multi-year service agreements – that better meet the needs of these organizations so they can continue to meet the needs of Nova Scotians,” said Starr Cunningham in a provincial news release.

The province says priority will be given to community-based organizations working with traditionally underserved populations.

“Through this new funding framework, not only are we increasing access to important mental health, addictions and wellness supports in our communities; we’re also giving community-based organizations something they’ve needed for a long time: stability,” said Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Brian Comer in the release..

The deadline to apply is July 5. The funds are expected to be awarded by the end of September.

With files from The Canadian Press

