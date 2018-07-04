

CTV Atlantic





An employee of the U.S. State Department has pleaded guilty to child porn charges in Virginia and a Halifax-area woman is now in jail in connection with the case.

Halifax Regional Police have laid more than a dozen charges against her in what is being described by sources as a “rare” and “disturbing” case.

The woman’s name can’t be reported because it would identify the victims, who are her own children.

She is 39 years old and faces 15 charges for committing sex crimes, including multiple counts of:

sexual assault

sexual interference

sexual exploitation

voyeurism

making, distribution, possession of child pornography

charges that relate to uploading and sending images and videos

Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said they were alerted by American authorities in March.

“Information was received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as Homeland Security at that time on March 13,” McIsaac said. “An investigation was immediately initiated and, within two days on March 15, our investigators were able to execute a search warrant and make an arrest.”

The woman is not seeking bail and will remain in custody. Her next court appearance is July 26.

As for the American who pleaded guilty, he'll be sentenced in the fall and faces up to 60 years in prison.

McIsaac says the children are safe and healthy.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Todd Battis.