

CTV Atlantic





A vehicle that was reported stolen in Hammonds Plains, N.S. has been returned to its rightful owner -- with a full tank of gas.

Halifax District RCMP received a 911 call just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of a business on Hammonds Plains Road.

The motorist told police they had parked next to a vehicle that was identical to the one they were driving. They entered the business, and when they came out, their vehicle was gone.

Police say it appears another motorist who had also been inside the business accidentally got in the wrong vehicle and drove off. They realized a short time later that they had driven off in the wrong vehicle, but only after they had already filled the tank with gas.

The motorist returned the vehicle to its rightful owner and was even reimbursed for the gas.

Police say it doesn’t appear either vehicle was left running in this case, but they say the incident serves as a reminder not to leave your vehicle running and to ensure it is locked.